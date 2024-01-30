IDF adopts water solution to counter underground threats in Gaza

Amid the ongoing conflict, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have introduced an unconventional strategy to tackle underground terrorist infrastructures in the Gaza Strip—using high-flow water injection.

Working hand-in-hand with units from the Ministry of Defense, the IDF has rolled out an array of tools tailored to address the unique challenge presented by Hamas tunnels.

These capabilities involve the deployment of pumps and pipes, coupled with cutting-edge engineering efforts to identify ideal locations for initiating water flow. Before implementation, a thorough analysis of soil characteristics and the local water system was conducted to ensure the preservation of groundwater in the area. Careful consideration went into choosing directions and locations for water flow, with each case customized for specific types and methods of operation.

The water injection tool is just one facet of the methods developed by the IDF and the security establishment to counter Hamas infrastructure in "Lower Gaza." This diverse toolkit encompasses aerial attacks, underground maneuvers, and special operations employing advanced technological means.

Earlier, the IDF Spokesperson Hagari said "we operate above and below ground simultaneously with unique technologies and operating methods that have not been used before." The IDF said they are actively working to thwart terrorist actions, including recent launches witnessed in the area.