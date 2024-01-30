Hamas says proposed hostage deal includes 3 phases - report
Civilian hostages are to be released first, followed by kidnapped IDF troops; Hamas is said to then transfer the bodies
An unnamed Hamas leader on Tuesday confirmed to Reuters that the proposed hostage deal includes three stages. Women, children, the elderly and the wounded would be released during the first stage, followed by all male and female recruits of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
As the final stage, Hamas is said to transfer the bodies of those who died in captivity or those killed during October 7.
The report noted that the number of Palestinians to be released from Israeli prison has not yet been determined. This contradicts the reports from the Paris summit as well as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's commitment that "thousands of terrorists will not be released."
Fighting is to be ceased during every phase of the deal, according to the report.
Senior Hamas official Muhammad Nazal on Tuesday also told Qatari Al Arabi that the proposed deal include three phases noting that this mechanism would allow the parties "to evaluate each stage before moving on to the next one." He reiterated that the terrorist group seeks total ceasefire.
