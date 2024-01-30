An unnamed Hamas leader on Tuesday confirmed to Reuters that the proposed hostage deal includes three stages. Women, children, the elderly and the wounded would be released during the first stage, followed by all male and female recruits of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

As the final stage, Hamas is said to transfer the bodies of those who died in captivity or those killed during October 7.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1752372622946349563 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

See more updates on the Israel-Hamas war

The report noted that the number of Palestinians to be released from Israeli prison has not yet been determined. This contradicts the reports from the Paris summit as well as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's commitment that "thousands of terrorists will not be released."

Fighting is to be ceased during every phase of the deal, according to the report.

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

Senior Hamas official Muhammad Nazal on Tuesday also told Qatari Al Arabi that the proposed deal include three phases noting that this mechanism would allow the parties "to evaluate each stage before moving on to the next one." He reiterated that the terrorist group seeks total ceasefire.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1752368680451625045 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Read more stories like this >>

• IDF adopts water solution to counter underground threats in Gaza >>

• Hamas delegation returns to Cairo 'within hours' during hostages talks - report >>

• Hamas says it is 'studying' Paris proposal for hostage deal >>