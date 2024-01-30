Gaza residents pay thousands for passage permits to Egypt

An investigation conducted by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), in collaboration with independent Egyptian online media Saheeh Masr and reported by Le Monde, sheds light on the thriving business of selling passage permits to Egypt for Gazans.

The desperate situation faced by Palestinians has turned into a commercial venture, with both independent brokers and established travel agencies offering permits via the Rafah crossing.

These permits, crucial for leaving Gaza, are being sold for exorbitant prices ranging from $4,500 to $10,000. Faced with the challenges of a waiting list primarily open to dual nationals and injured Palestinians, many Gazans are resorting to selling personal belongings and jewelry to gather the necessary funds for their departure from the conflict-ridden territory.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

However, the majority of these transactions result in scams, leaving those seeking to leave in a vulnerable and helpless position.

Although not a new phenomenon, the system allowing Gazans to purchase crossing permits to Egypt gained prominence with the rise of Hamas to power in the Gaza Strip in 2007.

The sporadic opening of the Rafah crossing contributed to the establishment of this parallel system. Since the commencement of the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas on October 7, resulting in the closure of the Rafah crossing, these clandestine permits have facilitated the daily departure of approximately 200 Palestinians and Egyptians to Egypt.