Israel opposes immediate disbanding of UNRWA in Gaza: report

Israel's government opposes the immediate disbandment of UNRWA in the Gaza Strip, according to a report in the Times of Israel early Wednesday.

Citing a senior Israeli official, the news website said a cessation of the UN agency’s activity “could cause a humanitarian catastrophe” that would prove detrimental to Israeli operations in the Palestinian enclave, even forcing “Israel to halt its fighting against Hamas.”

A growing number of countries, spearheaded by the US, have announced they would halt funding to the UN Relief and Works Agency, the main body providing assistance to Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, and other regions with significant Palestinian populations. The movement to stop providing funds to the organization comes after evidence provided by Israel showing that its members aided Hamas and even participated in the October 7 attack on Israel.

Earlier, the US said “fundamental changes” need to happen in the UN agency, in addition to comments stressing the importance of continuing humanitarian aid to Gaza.