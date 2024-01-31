IDF announces death of 3 soldiers, raising toll of Gaza ground operation to 223

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Wednesday morning the names of three fallen soldiers, raising the death toll of the Gaza ground operation to 223.

Warrant officer (res.) Yuval Nir, 30 years old, from Kfar Etzion, was a fighter in the 6646th Patrol Battalion, Formation 646, and was killed in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

Captain (res.) Gavriel Shani, 28 years old, from Eli, was a team commander in the 6646th Patrol Battalion, Formation 646, and was killed in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

Major (res.) Netzer Simchi, 30 years old, from Masad, was a combat officer in the 87th Battalion, the 14th Strike Brigade, and was killed in a battle in the north of the Gaza Strip.

In the battle yesterday, in which Captain Shani Warrant Officer Nir were killed in action, another two reserve soldiers from their battalion were seriously wounded.

Furthermore, another three soldiers were seriously wounded in separate battles in the northern and central Gaza Strip.