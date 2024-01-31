Hostage deal to be agreed to by next week - report | LIVE UPDATES
The IDF expects to have full military control over the strategic Hamas stronghold of Khan Yunis in Gaza over the next few days
A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, which would include a hostage deal and an exchange of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, is expected to be reached next week, Israel's Kan 11 reported on Tuesday.
The outline of the agreement, which was negotiated via Qatar and the United States, is currently being reviewed by Hamas ahead of their delegation's arrival in Egypt.
To catch up on the full events of the war from Tuesday, CLICK HERE
Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war
Netanyahu working on back channel "day after plan" for Gaza - report
The reported plan would include a transition from Israeli military rule of the Palestinian enclave to an Arab coalition with countries including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, the UAE and more
The proposed plan would also see Israel normalizing relations with multiple Arab states, including Saudi Arabia, and a pathway to a demilitarized Palestinian state if reforms on the Palestinian Authority are taken in the West Bank
Iran warns of swift response to any attack ahead of suspected U.S. retaliation - Iranian state media
Iran’s envoy to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani said that the Islamic Republic would respond to any attack on its soil or forces after American President Biden warned the U.S. would respond to the Iran-backed drone strike that killed 3 American troops in Jordan
Hamas delegation expected to arrive in Egypt on Wednesday - report
Israel Police announce Ran Gueli died in action on October 7, body being held in Gaza
The sergeant major from the Yasam special patrol unit had been stationed in the southern Negev region, and responded to the Hamas-led attack on Kibbutz Alumim
Overnight: Pentagon says U.S. shoots down missile fired by Houthis towards the Red Sea
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
IDF announces death of 3 soldiers, raising toll of Gaza ground operation to 223
Warrant officer Yuval Nir and Captain Gavriel Shani were killed in the same battle in the south, and Major Netzer Simchi in the northern Gaza Strip