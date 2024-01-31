English
Hostage deal to be agreed to by next week - report | LIVE UPDATES

The IDF expects to have full military control over the strategic Hamas stronghold of Khan Yunis in Gaza over the next few days

Matthias Inbar, Jonathan Regev, Ariel Oseran
A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, which would include a hostage deal and an exchange of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, is expected to be reached next week, Israel's Kan 11 reported on Tuesday.

The outline of the agreement, which was negotiated via Qatar and the United States, is currently being reviewed by Hamas ahead of their delegation's arrival in Egypt.

Netanyahu working on back channel "day after plan" for Gaza - report

The reported plan would include a transition from Israeli military rule of the Palestinian enclave to an Arab coalition with countries including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, the UAE and more 

The proposed plan would also see Israel normalizing relations with multiple Arab states, including Saudi Arabia, and a pathway to a demilitarized Palestinian state if reforms on the Palestinian Authority are taken in the West Bank 

Iran warns of swift response to any attack ahead of suspected U.S. retaliation - Iranian state media

Iran’s envoy to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani said that the Islamic Republic would respond to any attack on its soil or forces after American President Biden warned the U.S. would respond to the Iran-backed drone strike that killed 3 American troops in Jordan

Hamas delegation expected to arrive in Egypt on Wednesday - report

Israel Police announce Ran Gueli died in action on October 7, body being held in Gaza

The sergeant major from the Yasam special patrol unit had been stationed in the southern Negev region, and responded to the Hamas-led attack on Kibbutz Alumim

Israel Police
Sergeant Major Ran Gueli,Israel Police

Overnight: Pentagon says U.S. shoots down missile fired by Houthis towards the Red Sea

IDF announces death of 3 soldiers, raising toll of Gaza ground operation to 223

Warrant officer Yuval Nir and Captain Gavriel Shani were killed in the same battle in the south, and Major Netzer Simchi in the northern Gaza Strip

IDF Spokesperson
Warrant officer (res.) Yuval Nir (L), Captain (res.) Gavriel Shani, and Major (res.) Netzer Simchi.IDF Spokesperson
