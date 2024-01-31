A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, which would include a hostage deal and an exchange of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, is expected to be reached next week, Israel's Kan 11 reported on Tuesday.

The outline of the agreement, which was negotiated via Qatar and the United States, is currently being reviewed by Hamas ahead of their delegation's arrival in Egypt.

