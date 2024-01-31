Israel Police announced on Wednesday morning the name of a fallen officer, Sergeant Major Ran Gueli, killed in action on October 7 during the Hamas-led attack on Kibbutz Alumim and his body held in Gaza since.

"An expert committee that met on January 30 with the participation of representatives of the Ministry of Health, intelligence agencies, the Israel Police, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Chief Rabbi of Israel, determined based on the findings presented to it that the Ran Gueli is no longer alive," the police said in a statement.

"Ran was murdered on October 7 and his body was kidnapped and held by a terrorist organization," the statement concluded.

Gueli was part of Yasam, a Special Patrot Unit with a focus on crowd control and countering riots. He had been stationed in the southern Negev region.

Also on Wednesday morning, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the deaths of three reserve soldiers who fell in battle in the Gaza Strip.

Over 200 Israeli troops have been killed in action since the outbreak of the war.