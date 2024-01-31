Israel tasks military to distribute aid directly to citizens in Gaza - report

A humanitarian compound constructed and run by the Israeli military (IDF) will be established in the north and center of the Gaza Strip, according to the Israel Hayom newspaper.

According to the report, the plan would ensure humanitarian aid reached the civilians in Gaza and not Hamas terrorists, which have been shown to steal directly from the trucks, as well as being part of international agencies such as UNRWA.

The IDF began formulating a plan, following instructions from the Israeli government, according to Israel Hayom, which added that international bodies may work with the army in distributing the aid directly to the civilians, but the plans may yet change since it is only at the initial stages.

Speaking on what happens after the war, Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday said that there was no plan to rule Gaza civilly, but did not indicate what would happen as the conflict wages on.

A report on Wednesday at The Jerusalem Post suggested that there was a multi-stage plan led by “a group of businessmen” close to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as part of a first phase there would be a military government that would be responsible for the civilian population and would oversee the delivery of humanitarian aid.

In the meantime, Israel Hayom concluded that the IDF awaits instructions from the political echelon and would act accordingly. But the plan did not meet a wide political approval.

Israeli lawmaker Sharren Haskel, from the National Unity party led by War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz, voiced her disapproval and said there were organizations with experience that could do the job rather than endangering IDF soldiers.

Lawmakers from the original right-wing coalition have mostly voiced approval of the reports, saying it would deprive Hamas of their governmental capacity as part of dismantling the terrorist organization, as well as potentially help in the effort to return hostages held in Gaza since October 7.