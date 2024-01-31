In a recent operation in Western part of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) took significant actions to disrupt the weapons production capabilities of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

The operation, according to an IDF statement, was led by the fighters of the 7th Brigade's combat team, involved the raiding of a post dedicated to the manufacture of weapons.

During the raid, the IDF forces successfully located and destroyed a rocket manufacturing facility. The facility housed a rocket manufacturing lathe containing long-range rockets, anti-tank missiles, mines, and explosive charges.

The discovered materials were subsequently disposed of in UNWRA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees) bags. Additionally, the IDF forces identified and demolished an underground route within the complex.

IDF Spokesperson

The operation aimed at undermining the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's capacity to produce rockets for a substantial period.

By targeting the weapons production infrastructure, the IDF says it aims to curtail the organization's ability to pose threats through the deployment of rockets and other explosive devices.

IDF Spokesperson

Simultaneously, IDF fighters discovered a cache of weapons during the operation.

The seized weapons included explosive charges, Kalashnikov firearms, warheads designed for RPG missiles, cartridges, spray charges, hand grenades, and various other arms.