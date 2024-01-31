IDF releases footage of strikes against Hamas in Khan Yunis from drone

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday reported on the activity of the Border Defense Corps’s 414th Combat Intelligence Collection Unit alongside the various battalions fighting Hamas deep within Gaza.

According to the statement, the Unit has located over 100 tunnel shafts and assisted in destruction of about 200 Hamas sites, dozens of rocket launchers. The Unit is also said to have directed strikes on numerous Hamas terrorist cells.

"The unit's forces are operating to strengthen defensive and offensive efforts at almost every point where the IDF is operating. The unit operates in diverse ways and employs innovative means which lead to the elimination of many terrorists," said the 414 Unit Commander LTC Ofir cited in the report.

