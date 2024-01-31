Netanyahu to hostages’ families: ‘We are committed to returning everyone’

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday met with 26 representatives of 18 families whose loved ones remain in Hamas captivity in Gaza. He reassured them on the Israeli authorities' efforts to return every hostage after 117 days of the Israel-Hamas war.

"We are making every effort. The more discreet it is from the public, the higher the chances are it will pay off," Netanyahu said.

See more updates on the Israel-Hamas war

He said it was too early to tell how soon any sort of a deal would take place or how it would be organized, but he reiterated the authorities' commitment "to returning everyone."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1751779799998083078 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Earlier on Wednesday, freed hostages Maya and Itai Regev talked with the United Nations (UN) ambassadors about their captivity. "The terrorist who watched over me told me every day that if the IDF came to save me, he would shoot me immediately and wouldn’t die alone," Maya said, according to Ynet.

Reports of the three-phase hostage deal came earlier on Tuesday promising gradual release of the civilians and the military personnel from Gaza. Hamas is also expected to transfer the bodies as the final stage of the potential deal.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1752659319462547573 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) report continuous operations in Gaza. Most recently, the Israeli military released a video of terrorists killing with attack drone in Khan Yunis.

Read more stories like this >>

• IDF releases footage of strikes against Hamas in Khan Yunis from drone >>

• Hamas says proposed hostage deal includes 3 phases - report >>

• Former hostages share story with UN ambassadors during Israel visit >>