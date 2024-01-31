Former hostages share story with UN ambassadors during Israel visit

A delegation of United Nations ambassadors, headed by Israel's representative to the UN, Gilad Erdan, commenced their visit to Israel with an emotional meeting with Maya and Itai Regev.

The siblings, who were kidnapped by the Hamas terrorist group during the Nova Music Festival and later released, recounted their harrowing experience to the ambassadors.

Accompanied by their father, Ilan, Maya and Itai shared their personal story, detailing the moments leading up to their abduction and the more than 50 days spent in captivity in the Gaza Strip. The Regev siblings' account aimed to provide the UN ambassadors with a poignant illustration of the realities faced by Israelis and shed light on the events of October 7 and the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

Maya Regev bravely described the unimaginable cruelty inflicted by Hamas terrorists during their captivity. She spoke of the physical abuse, including blows to her injured leg, as well as psychological torment, with terrorists mocking and laughing at her. Maya revealed the dehumanizing experience of having her clothes torn and her identity stripped away, while one of the captors threatened her daily, warning of immediate harm if rescue attempts were made.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1752705787175285241 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Addressing the ambassadors, Maya implored, "It is your responsibility to bring back all the hostages now. Their time is running out."

In response, Ambassador Gilad Erdan paid tribute to the resilience and courage of Maya and Itai, stating, "You are true heroes. Your courage and strength move us all. I salute you."

none

During the meeting, Ambassador Erdan emphasized the critical nature of the ongoing conflict, cautioning against calls for a ceasefire.

He conveyed the message that a ceasefire would effectively keep Hamas in power, and the group has openly declared its intent to repeat acts of violence as soon as the opportunity arises.