Red Sea attacks strand thousands of animals off Australia's coast

Over 16,000 sheep and cattle are facing dire conditions aboard the MV Bahijah, left stranded off the coast of Australia due to recent Houthi fighter attacks in Yemen.

The ship, originally bound for Israel, reversed its journey amid heightened security risks in the Red Sea.

However, the return to Australia has left the animals in limbo, as officials grapple with the decision to offload some livestock while navigating strict biosecurity controls and quarantine regulations.

(AP Photo)

Updates from Australia's agriculture department emphasize the commitment to high-priority health and welfare standards for the animals. The incident highlights the far-reaching consequences of the Houthi militia's attacks, responding to Israel's actions in Gaza, and the subsequent disruption to global trade routes.

(Houthi Media Center via AP)

The vessel set sail from Fremantle, Western Australia, on January 5, carrying hundreds of thousands of animals destined for the Middle East.

The Australian government instructed the ship's return on January 20, citing "exceptional circumstances" arising from the Red Sea attacks. This situation underscores the broader impact of regional conflicts on maritime activities, trade, and the welfare of live exports.