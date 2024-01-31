The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday announced death of Major (res.) Yitzhar Hofman, 36. He is said to have been killed in battle in northern Gaza.

His death raises the IDF ground operation death toll to 224.

Hofman served as a commander in the Israeli Air Force's elite Shaldag unit

He was from the village of Eshhar in northern Israel.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli military reported deaths of three soldiers. Warrant officer Yuval Nir, 43, and Captain Gavriel Shani, 28, were killed in the same battle in southerns Strip. Major Netzer Simchi, 30, fell fighting in the northern Gaza.

IDF Spokesperson

