The Summit Institute: helping survivors and soldiers heal the deep pains of Oct. 7

Since the tragic events of October 7, when Hamas carried out devastating attacks in Israel, the mental health toll on survivors and soldiers has been profound.

The Summit Institute, an association dedicated to mental health since 1973, has taken a proactive role in aiding those directly affected by the atrocities.

In response to the heightened mental health challenges faced by the residents of Kibbutz Reim, where over 200 people lost their lives and hundreds were injured and taken to Gaza by Hamas terrorists, the Summit Institute has established a specialized clinic.

This clinic, situated in close proximity to the survivors, offers tailored therapy once a week by health professionals in Tel Aviv. The aim is to address the diverse traumas experienced by the residents of Kibbutz Reim, providing a supportive environment to help them reintegrate into normal life.

The Summit Institute

Yoni Bogat, CEO of the Summit Institute, shares, "We are already caring for 120 families who live on the edge of Gaza. The war really took us by surprise. On October 8, suddenly, we had to manage these families who were scattered in hotels, with relatives, etc. We, therefore, quickly set up a project and, in a month and a half, we visited all these families to give them the help they needed, after the trauma they experienced up close."

The clinic caters to both adults and children, prioritizing those in most need to facilitate a return to normal life. Residents are grappling with a range of traumas, from flashbacks and anxiety to nightmares and real trauma. The Summit Institute recognizes the deep-rooted impact of the October 7 events and aims to assist survivors in externalizing their pain, fostering healing and resilience.

Summit Institute

Additionally, a special unit has been established for IDF soldiers suffering from post-traumatic stress linked to the war in Gaza. Three apartments in the Jerusalem area are designated to these soldiers, offering a space to recharge and recover from combat-related symptoms. This program, undertaken in collaboration with the Ministry of Defense, requires public donations to function effectively.

Yoni Bogat emphasizes the ongoing need for support, saying, "The project, therefore, needs donations from the public to function properly."

Looking ahead, the Summit Institute aspires to extend its psychological assistance program to benefit residents of communities near the border with Gaza, recognizing the widespread impact of such traumatic events on the mental health of the affected population.

