The head of the Mossad presented a 9-point document to the war cabinet ministers, outlining the parameters of a potential hostage deal.

The key element of the proposal involves the release of 35 live abductees in the first stage, a variety of reports indicates.

The proposed truce, labeled as "35+7," suggests a day of truce for each abductee, with an additional week allocated for further negotiations.

Notably, a senior official emphasized that the debate may not solely revolve around the number of prisoners but also the "quality" of those involved in the potential exchange.

Within the political landscape, opinions around Prime Minister Netanyahu diverge on how to respond to Yair Lapid's offer to join the government. Justice Minister Levin, who met with Netanyahu, advocates for a serious consideration of Lapid's proposal and has even offered a senior position if the offer is deemed genuine. However, political advisers close to the Prime Minister strongly oppose joining Yesh Atid, cautioning that such a move could lead to the dissolution of the government.

Meanwhile, discussions regarding the potential deal include Hamas's demand for the release of Nohba terrorists, a Naval command unit within Hamas, that were involved in the October 7 massacre. Israel is reportedly yet to make a decision on this matter. An assessment within Israel suggests that once Hamas gives the green light, there could be a window of 7-10 more days to finalize and sign the deal.