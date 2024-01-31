Israel working to release hostages, 'but not at any price,' vows Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that, while Israel is working to secure the release of its hostages in the Gaza Strip, it will come "not at any price." said "There's a lot of rustling in the media surrounding the efforts to secure an additional release of hostages, so I want to make clear – We are working on another outline to release our hostages, but I stress, not at any price."

I have a red lines. Among them, we will not stop the war, we will not pull the IDF out of the Strip, and we will not release thousands of terrorists. We are constantly working on the release of the hostages and the other goals of the war: destruction of Hamas and ensuring Gaza can never be a threat to us again. We are working on these three things together and we will not give up on any of them."