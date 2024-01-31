IDF killed dozens of terrorists across Gaza, destroyed long-range missiles in Khan Yunis | LIVE UPDATES
Israeli officials, including unity government Ministers Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot, reportedly support pausing aid due to majority of the supplies reaching Hamas. Reports indicate that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were tasked with finding a solution, but were not yet ready.
'Biden Doctrine': 3 track push for Palestinian state, Saudi-Israel deal and regional stability - report
IDF killed dozens of terrorists across Gaza, destroyed long-range missiles in Khan Yunis over past day
In addition, the IDF said in a statement that its 401st Brigade combat team continued to raid Hamas military buildings and eliminate terrorists in the northern Gaza Strip.
Palestinian reports indicate casualties from IDF shelling in central Gaza
CENTCOM confirms strikes on 10 Houthi suicide UAVs, ground control station
CENTCOM confirms shooting down Houthi missile, 3 Iranian-made UAVs
U.S. fighters destroy 10 Houthi drones about to be launched - report
According to CBS reporter Norah O'Donnell, F-18 Hornets attacked drones ahead of their launch by the Houthis.
Citing a senior defense official in Bahrain, O'Donnell said in a post on X that the strike occurred in western Yemen.
U.S. reiterates rejection of displacing Palestinians from Gaza
Bill to ban Hamas, October 7 perpetrators passes in U.S. House
The U.S. House of Representatives voted 422-2-1 on a bill to ban Hamas members and other perpetrators of the October 7 massacre from the country.
Democrate Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Cori Bush opposed the resolution, while Delila Ramirez voted present.
Gantz, Eisenkot recommend limiting humanitarian aid to Gaza - report
According to a Channel 12 report, National Unity party's War Cabinet Ministers Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot are pressing the government to limit humanitarian aid flowing into the Gaza Strip
Houthis claim to have targeted merchant ship in Gulf of Aden
A spokesperson for the Houthis claimed the group attacked a U.S. merchant ship named "Cole" in the Gulf of Aden.
According to Yahya Saree, the Houthi spokesman, the ship was en route to Israel. He said missiles scored direct hits on the vessel.
U.S. blames deadly drone attack in Jordan on pro-Iranian umbrella group
U.S. National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said the deadly drone attack in Jordan, which killed three American soldiers, was perpetrated by an "umbrella group" known as the Islamic Resistance of Iraq.
Kataib Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed militia, is part of this group, Kirby stated.