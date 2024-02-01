COGAT say no immediate replacement for UNRWA in Gaza

Major General Rasan Elian, the head of The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), conveyed to U.S. officials that there is currently no viable substitute for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in the Gaza Strip.

Despite involvement of some of its employees in recent attacks by Hamas, Elian emphasized that, at this point, no other organization is equipped to take over the critical role played by UNRWA in distributing humanitarian aid in the region.

Elian, who is currently in the United States, engaged in discussions with American officials regarding the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

He outlined Israel's position, advocating for the replacement of UNRWA due to its perceived ties with Hamas and the involvement of its personnel in the October 7th attacks.

While Elian acknowledged the potential for alternative aid organizations, including those affiliated with the United Nations, he highlighted the absence of an immediate replacement capable of efficiently distributing humanitarian supplies in the Gaza Strip. He emphasized that, for the time being, collaboration with UNRWA is unavoidable.

AP Photo/Khalil Hamra

Similar sentiments expressing the need for an alternative to UNRWA were voiced by senior officials of the National Security Service throughout the recent conflict. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, in a meeting with UN ambassadors, asserted the necessity to find a substitute for UNRWA, citing its close connection to Hamas.

Additionally, Netanyahu instructed Lt. Col. Herzi Halevi, the Chief of Staff of the IDF, to develop an alternative to UNRWA. While no timeline has been set for the formulation of this plan, staff work is reportedly underway to explore alternatives to the agency.

Haim Tzach / GPO

While there is a consensus within the Israeli security and political systems that UNRWA's operation in Gaza must cease, experts warn that a complete severance of ties may result in a humanitarian crisis due to the lack of an immediate alternative for aid distribution.

Israel is closely monitoring the U.S. stance on aid delivery into Gaza, with expectations to align their position accordingly.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

In contrast, Richard Goldberg, a senior researcher from the Foundation for the Defense of Democracy (FDD), challenged the argument that there is no alternative to UNRWA.

During a hearing in the U.S. Congress, Goldberg pointed to instances in Syria where alternatives were found during the civil war. He questioned the logic of maintaining UNRWA's role, comparing it to allowing Hamas to control various sectors in Gaza.