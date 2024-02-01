October 7 victims file federal U.S. lawsuit blaming Iran for Hamas massacres

Families of victims from the October 7 attack in southern Israel filed a federal lawsuit in Washington D.C. against the Islamic Republic of Iran, charging that the massacre was not only led by Hamas but “masterminded and funded” by Tehran, as reported by NBC News.

The major law firm Quinn, Emanuel, Urquhart and Sullivan LLP reportedly offered to represent the 67 U.S. citizen plaintiffs pro-bono, and set out to prove that not only the massacre occurred but that the Iranians were involved in preparing the attack.

Official handout photo

“Iran bears direct responsibility for the October 7 Attacks,” the lawsuit stated, as quoted by NBC. “Indeed, that point is essentially undisputed. The Iranian regime has openly flaunted its motive for aiding the horrors.”

“That attack was an infamous, premeditated, and coordinated massacre in which terrorists murdered 1,200 people and injured nearly 5,000 more in the deadliest killing of Jews since the Holocaust,” the lawsuit described.

“Iran’s provision of funds, weapons, munitions, training, and intelligence to Hamas and PIJ provided those terror groups with material support and resources used to murder, torture, take hostage, and otherwise injure Plaintiffs, along with Israeli men, women, elderly, teenagers, children, toddlers, infants, and others,” the suit went on to explain.

“We expect to prove our case by several means, including affidavits from our clients as well as reports from experts on Iran and terror financing,” one of the attorneys in the case, Alex Spiro, told NBC News.

U.S. CENTCOM

An example provided was Iranian leaders meeting with Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and other terror group representatives from the region, in the summer months of 2023, and intensifying their rendezvous from August in a “Beirut war room,” the lawsuit cited published news reports on the events.

It then stipulated the Iranians on October 7 gave a “green light for Hamas, PIJ, and the other Iran-backed groups to launch the pre-planned attack against Israel, using Iranian intelligence, training, and military supplies.”

Another reason given in the lawsuit for the attack at that time was a “potential Israeli normalization with Saudi Arabia,” and as the deal progressed, “Iran prepared to reset the regional balance, including by attempting to unite Arab states around the Palestinian cause.”

The Seiden Law firm filed a separate suit against Iran, Syria, and Binance "on behalf of certain released hostages and the family of a doctor and an IDF soldier killed while helping other victims."