U.S. negotiators, led by Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns, are intensifying efforts to broker a comprehensive cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

The proposed three-part deal, formulated during international intelligence chief meetings in Paris, includes a notable provision—Hamas's demand for the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners for each female Israeli soldier set free, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

The initial phase of the proposed deal suggests a six-week cease-fire, during which Israel would halt all military operations, including drone surveillance.

Simultaneously, Hamas would release civilian hostages, beginning with the elderly, sick, and children, and facilitate unrestricted civilian movement within Gaza. Humanitarian aid delivery would also be permitted throughout the region.

If the initial phase succeeds, a second stage would commence, with Hamas releasing female Israeli soldiers. This phase includes increased humanitarian aid to Gaza and ensures the operation of essential services such as hospitals, water facilities, and bakeries.

The third and final stage envisions the release of male soldiers and the return of the bodies of deceased hostages. However, this stage poses challenges, as Hamas may retain a small group of hostages for bargaining and using them as human shields, while Israeli leaders could resist releasing high-profile Palestinian prisoners.

The proposed deal is viewed as a significant but tentative shift in negotiations between Israel and Hamas, who have been deadlocked for months.

Israel, facing calls to end the war and growing fatigue within the Biden administration, may find the proposed pause beneficial, as it would allow the release of over 100 hostages.

Despite the potential benefits, challenges continue, including the exchange ratio for Palestinian prisoners. Hamas demands the release of 150 prisoners for each female Israeli soldier, while Israel seeks the return of all soldiers held in Gaza. The number of prisoners Israel would release remains unspecified.