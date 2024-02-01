Hostage deal: 150 Palestinian prisoners for 1 female IDF soldier - report

In the latest negotiations between Hamas and Israel for hostage deal, a six-week ceasefire in Gaza has been proposed by negotiations

Israeli soldiers take up positions near the Gaza Strip border, in southern Israel, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.
Israeli soldiers take up positions near the Gaza Strip border, in southern Israel, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.(AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)

U.S. negotiators, led by Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns, are intensifying efforts to broker a comprehensive cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas. 

The proposed three-part deal, formulated during international intelligence chief meetings in Paris, includes a notable provision—Hamas's demand for the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners for each female Israeli soldier set free, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

The initial phase of the proposed deal suggests a six-week cease-fire, during which Israel would halt all military operations, including drone surveillance. 

Simultaneously, Hamas would release civilian hostages, beginning with the elderly, sick, and children, and facilitate unrestricted civilian movement within Gaza. Humanitarian aid delivery would also be permitted throughout the region.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90
Trucks with aid arrive at the Palestinian side of the Kerem Shalom border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip on January 17, 2024.Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

If the initial phase succeeds, a second stage would commence, with Hamas releasing female Israeli soldiers. This phase includes increased humanitarian aid to Gaza and ensures the operation of essential services such as hospitals, water facilities, and bakeries.

The third and final stage envisions the release of male soldiers and the return of the bodies of deceased hostages. However, this stage poses challenges, as Hamas may retain a small group of hostages for bargaining and using them as human shields, while Israeli leaders could resist releasing high-profile Palestinian prisoners.

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair
A Red Cross convoy carrying Israeli and foreign hostages heads to Egypt from the Gaza Strip at the Rafah border crossing on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

The proposed deal is viewed as a significant but tentative shift in negotiations between Israel and Hamas, who have been deadlocked for months.

Israel, facing calls to end the war and growing fatigue within the Biden administration, may find the proposed pause beneficial, as it would allow the release of over 100 hostages.

AP Photo/Ariel Schalit
People attend a demonstration demanding the release of the hostages taken by Hamas militants into the Gaza Strip during the Oct. 7th attack, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

Despite the potential benefits, challenges continue, including the exchange ratio for Palestinian prisoners. Hamas demands the release of 150 prisoners for each female Israeli soldier, while Israel seeks the return of all soldiers held in Gaza. The number of prisoners Israel would release remains unspecified.

