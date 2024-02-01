Protestors block Gaza aid trucks at Ashdod Port, demand release of hostages

In a continued effort to pressure for the release of hostages held by Hamas, activists for hostages' rights are now targeting aid trucks at the Ashdod Port, preventing them from reaching Gaza.

This move follows the closure of the Kerem Shalom and Nitzana border crossings by the IDF, designated as closed military zones to prevent disruptions to aid flow.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1752943251043070139 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

After successfully obstructing aid convoys destined for Gaza by utilizing the fields near the crossings, dozens of protesters have shifted their strategy. Instead of blocking trucks at the border crossings, they are now preventing their exit from the Ashdod Port.

The activists, including families of hostages and fallen soldiers, demobilized reservists, and displaced civilians, are demanding that humanitarian aid to Gaza be contingent upon the release of the 136 hostages held by the Hamas terror group.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

Armed with Israeli flags, the activists also gathered at the Kerem Shalom crossing on Monday, chanting slogans such as "Shame! Shame!" as trucks loaded with humanitarian aid attempted to pass through.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

Their objective is to draw attention to the plight of the hostages and make the release a precondition for the unimpeded flow of aid.