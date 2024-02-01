IDF's 55th Reserve Brigade eliminates Hamas squads in Khan Yunis

In a series of targeted operations spanning the past two months, the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) combat team from the 55th reserve brigade has achieved significant victories in the Khan Yunis area.

Focused on neutralizing terrorist threats, particularly from the Hamas organization, the brigade's strategic maneuvers have delivered impactful blows to clandestine activities, according to a statement from the IDF.

Among the brigade's accomplishments is the identification and obliteration of approximately 70 shafts used by terrorists for covert operations. The army says this successful initiative disrupts the operational capabilities of terrorist elements, limiting their ability to operate discreetly.

In recent weeks, the combat team uncovered and swiftly dealt with two launch sites utilized by Hamas terrorists to target Israeli territory with missiles.

In a separate operation, the brigade's sniper teams identified and eliminated several terrorist squads.

Tragically, during one encounter, soldier Gideon Ilani lost his life when an RPG was fired at the IDF forces. The brigade responded fire towards the source of the attack.

Following an intense period of operations in the southern Gaza Strip, the combat team of the 55th reserve brigade has concluded its mission, the IDF says.