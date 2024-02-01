Outlined in the protocol are precise guidelines and principles for treatment, such as at least four days of hospitalization in a designated complex

The Israeli Ministry of Health has released an updated protocol, indicating preparations for the potential return of hostages from captivity.

The comprehensive protocol addresses the complex medical, mental, and social aspects of individuals returning from captivity, emphasizing the need for immediate response in hospitals followed by personalized care in the community.

Outlined in the protocol are precise guidelines and principles for treatment, focusing on various medical aspects. It recommends a sequence of at least four days of hospitalization in a designated complex, allowing for essential medical and psychological treatments.

IDF Spokesperson

One key aspect highlighted in the protocol is the importance of privacy and confidentiality for the returning individuals. Extreme care is advised to preserve their privacy and medical confidentiality during the transfer of information, including interactions with the media.

Schneider hospital spokesperson, courtesy of family

Each returning individual will be assigned a liaison nurse affiliated with their health insurance fund, ensuring coordinated resources, including the transition to community care post-hospitalization. Additionally, a lawyer from the hospital will accompany each returnee, facilitating contact with relevant authorities such as the Ministry of Welfare and the National Insurance. Psychiatrists will also provide support for both the returnees and the medical staff involved.

This update from the Ministry of Health is seen as a significant step toward preparing for the return of hostages, demonstrating a commitment to ensuring their comprehensive and sensitive care.