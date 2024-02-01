UK could recognize Palestinian state without 'final deal' with Israel - Cameron

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron said on Thursday that his country could recognize a Palestinian state without a "final deal" being reached with Israel, according to AP.

"Recognizing Palestine as a state "can’t come at the start of the process, but it doesn’t have to be the very end of the process," he said.

"It could be something that we consider as this process, as this advance to a solution, becomes more real,” Cameron said. “What we need to do is give the Palestinian people a horizon towards a better future, the future of having a state of their own."

He described the first step as a "pause" in the war between Hamas and Israel, while the terrorist organization would have to vacate political control of the Gaza Strip.

"You can’t have a two state solution with Gaza still controlled by the people responsible for October 7," he said.