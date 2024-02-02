The United States has expressed optimism regarding the potential release of hostages by Hamas, according to reports late on Thursday evening.

Qatar, acting as a mediator alongside Egypt, suggested positive developments that could result in a temporary halt to the conflict in Gaza.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller conveyed hope that Hamas would agree to a pause, emphasizing the intensive efforts made in this regard.

To catch up on the full events of the war from Thursday, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war