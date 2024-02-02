U.S. to vote on Israel aid, world waits for Hamas response to hostage deal | LIVE UPDATES

The potential deal would reportedly see a 6-week pause in fighting and the release of all civilian hostages

The United States has expressed optimism regarding the potential release of hostages by Hamas, according to reports late on Thursday evening. 

Qatar, acting as a mediator alongside Egypt, suggested positive developments that could result in a temporary halt to the conflict in Gaza.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller conveyed hope that Hamas would agree to a pause, emphasizing the intensive efforts made in this regard. 

U.S. congress schedules test vote for bill that includes aid to Israel

