U.S. to vote on Israel aid, world waits for Hamas response to hostage deal | LIVE UPDATES
The potential deal would reportedly see a 6-week pause in fighting and the release of all civilian hostages
The United States has expressed optimism regarding the potential release of hostages by Hamas, according to reports late on Thursday evening.
Qatar, acting as a mediator alongside Egypt, suggested positive developments that could result in a temporary halt to the conflict in Gaza.
U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller conveyed hope that Hamas would agree to a pause, emphasizing the intensive efforts made in this regard.
Heavy fighting reported between IDF and Hamas in western Gaza City, in the northern Gaza Strip
U.S. congress schedules test vote for bill that includes aid to Israel