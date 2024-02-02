U.S. optimistic as Qatar signals positive steps in hostage deal with Hamas

The United States is cautiously optimistic about the potential for a breakthrough in the hostage situation involving Hamas.

Qatar, serving as a mediator alongside Egypt, has hinted at positive progress that may pave the way for a temporary halt to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller expressed the hope that Hamas would agree to release all hostages. Speaking to reporters in Washington, Miller emphasized the intensive efforts made to achieve a pause, underscoring its prioritization by the United States and other nations due to compelling reasons.

Miller added that a temporary ceasefire could facilitate the entry and distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza, addressing the pressing needs of the affected population.

“We have pursued this pause intensively. We have made clear it is a priority of the United States; other countries have made clear it a priority for all of these same reasons,” Miller said.

However, Hamas has yet to commit to a stance, stating that it has not provided a response to any of the involved parties. Taher al-Nono, the head of the political bureau of the Islamist movement, clarified that the current stage of negotiations is at zero, and no definitive agreement has been reached.

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

The focal point of the discussions revolves around Hamas' agreement on the principled points established during a Paris meeting of intelligence chiefs from the U.S., Israel, and Egypt. Qatari Foreign Ministry Majed Al-Ansari, speaking at John Hopkins University, mentioned that it might take a few weeks before a concrete deal is finalized.

Al-Ansari highlighted the progress made in consolidating proposals into one approved by Israel and receiving initial positive confirmation from Hamas on the general framework. He acknowledged that details still need thorough discussion, characterizing the situation as fluid.

Dalati Nohra/Lebanese Official Government via AP

While optimism surrounds the ongoing diplomatic efforts, a Qatari official informed Reuters that there is no deal as of yet, despite Hamas viewing the proposal positively.