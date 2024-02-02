IDF gains in Khan Yunis, kills over 20 Hamas terrorists in 24 hours

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced the continuation of its efforts to dismantle Hamas in the Gaza Strip, with significant progress reported in western Khan Yunis, according to a statement from the IDF.

Over the past day, IDF ground forces, in coordination with the Israeli Air Force (IAF), have actively targeted terrorists and destroyed infrastructure associated with terrorist activities in the Gaza Strip. Israeli Naval troops also played a role by striking terror targets along the Gaza Strip coastline, supporting the ground operations.

In the ongoing operation in western Khan Yunis, more than 20 terrorists were reportedly killed, primarily in close-quarters combat situations. The IDF ground troops conducted targeted raids on various terror sites and military compounds, leading to the discovery of AK-47 rifles, grenades, explosive devices, military equipment, and ammunition.

A separate incident in western Khan Yunis involved IDF troops directing an aircraft to strike military compounds housing terrorists. Following the airstrike, an armed terrorist cell launched anti-tank missiles at the troops, prompting a coordinated response with the IAF to thwart the cell. Multiple armed terrorists were subsequently neutralized, and the IDF seized RPG launchers along with other weapons.

Operations to counter armed terrorist cells and conduct targeted raids on terrorist infrastructure extended to the central and northern Gaza Strip, where approximately ten terrorists were killed in the Shati area over the past 24 hours.

Overnight, the IDF successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target that crossed from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel, highlighting the vigilance of the IDF Aerial Defense Array. In line with safety protocols, an alert was activated on the Home Front Command app regarding open areas in southern Israel.