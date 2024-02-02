Hamas to respond "very soon" to truce and hostage release proposal

A senior Hamas official has announced that the terror group will provide a response "very soon" to a comprehensive proposal that includes extended pauses in the ongoing Gaza conflict and phased releases of hostages held by Hamas in the Strip, as well as Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.

The multi-stage proposal, collaboratively drafted by senior officials from the United States, Israel, Qatar, and Egypt, has been on the table for several days, awaiting a formal response from Hamas.

According to the Hamas official, while various elements are negotiable, a lasting ceasefire remains the paramount focus for the terror group.

A senior Egyptian official, with direct knowledge of the ongoing contacts, revealed that although Hamas has not submitted a formal response, positive signals have been communicated. Both officials spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the delicate nature of the indirect talks.

The United States, cautiously optimistic about the potential breakthrough in the hostage situation involving Hamas, has been actively engaged in diplomatic efforts. Qatar, serving as a mediator alongside Egypt, has indicated positive progress that could potentially lead to a temporary halt in the Gaza conflict.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller conveyed hope that Hamas would agree to release all hostages.

Speaking to reporters in Washington, Miller highlighted the intensive efforts invested in achieving a pause, emphasizing its prioritization by the United States and other nations for compelling reasons.

"The pursuit of this pause has been intensive. We have made it clear that it is a priority of the United States, and other countries have echoed this priority for the same compelling reasons," Miller stated.