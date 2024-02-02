In a recent series of operations, Division 99 of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out significant actions in the central area of the Gaza Strip, targeting terrorist elements and dismantling key infrastructures.

The fighters of the 646th Brigade's combat team, operating in the Nochirat area, uncovered a complex used by Hamas for the production of rocket shells, according to a statement by the IDF.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1753372942753243222 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The compound, camouflaged within civilian structures, utilized versatile machines converted by Hamas for hostile sabotage activities. The IDF documented the destruction of this facility, emphasizing the efforts to neutralize potential threats.

A separate mission by the Yiftah Brigade's battle team focused on raiding Hamas safes, revealing 100,000 shekels and documents detailing the terrorist organization's methods of fund transfer. The successful operation shed light on the financial intricacies employed by Hamas, according to the IDF.

IDF Spokesperson

The 179th Brigade's combat team played a pivotal role, eliminating numerous armed terrorists, disrupting a significant tunnel route, and locating a cache of weapons. Additionally, buildings utilized by Hamas for nefarious purposes were destroyed during the operations.

Brigadier General Barak Hiram, the commander of the 99th division, expressed gratitude to the reserve fighters of the Yiftah Brigade during a briefing, stating, "They say that only the people who are ready to fight for their freedom deserve it - thanks to you, the reserve men, our people deserve their freedom."

IDF Spokesperson

He acknowledged the heavy price paid, with fallen comrades and wounded soldiers, but emphasized the necessity of the ongoing efforts.

"The price is heavy, our comrades in arms have fallen, and others have returned wounded, but there are no free wars. We will continue to prepare for the next tasks, when needed, where needed. I'm proud of you," said Hiram.