Amidst ongoing negotiations between Israel and Hamas for a potential hostage deal, a senior Israeli official expressed skepticism, stating that "the chances of reaching a hostage deal with Hamas do not exceed 50 percent."

The comments were made in an interview with U.S. broadcaster NBC on Friday, highlighting the delicate nature of the current diplomatic efforts.

Echoing this sentiment, a leader of the Palestinian factions reiterated to Lebanese channel Al-Mayadeen that a global ceasefire and a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza stand as key prerequisites for any agreement with Hamas.

On Thursday evening, Al-Jazeera reported statements from the spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry, suggesting that "Israel has accepted a ceasefire proposal, and we have positive preliminary approval from Hamas." The news generated enthusiasm among various groups, including the youth in Gaza, demonstrators, and families of hostages outside the Kirya base in Tel Aviv.

However, an Israeli source cautioned against premature optimism, informing Kan that Israel had not received any official confirmation of the reported positive response from Hamas. The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs also tempered expectations, emphasizing to Reuters that no agreement was currently in the process of being concluded.

Despite initial signs of acceptance by Hamas, a Qatari diplomacy official revealed that the terrorist group has yet to provide an official response. "We received the truce proposal from Paris, but did not give a response to any of the parties," stated a Hamas official to Reuters. "The matter is still under review."

The official added, "We cannot say that the current state of negotiations is zero, but we cannot say that we have reached an agreement either."