IDF unveils proof Hamas, PIJ use mosques for terror

Documents gathered by the Israel Defence Forces and made public on Friday reveal Hamas and the Islamic Jihad’s exploitation of mosques in the Gaza Strip for terrorist purposes.

Throughout the war, the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations have repeatedly used mosques for terrorist purposes and to promote and carry out military operations.

Based on intelligence collected by the IDF during the ground operation as well as intelligence gathered by IDF soldiers in the field, Hamas and the groups embedded weapons storage facilities, tunnel entrances and operational gathering points in dozens of mosques in the Gaza Strip.

Documents collected by the IDF recently in Khan Yunis reveal the influence of Hamas on the religious leadership in the Gaza Strip and demonstrate the extent of Hamas's infiltration into local religious leadership positions with the intent of promoting hate speech, instigating violence and encouraging civilians to join terrorist groups.

The exploitation of mosques by terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip for promoting terrorism, storing explosives and carrying out attacks represents the grave misuse of religious institutions for military operations, effectively turning worshippers into human shields.

Hamas and the Islamic Jihad spare no effort exploiting religious institutions in the Gaza Strip for terrorist purposes, deliberately putting Gaza’s civilians in harm's way.