IDF locate military and scuba gear during raid in Khan Yunis, eliminate dozens of terrorists| LIVE UPDATES

Amid continuous attacks from Lebanese territory, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned Hezbollah the fight won't stop until residents can return home

Matthias Inbar, Jonathan Regev, Ariel Oseran
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned Hezbollah even if there's a ceasefire in Gaza, the fighting on the Lebanese border won't stop until the northern residents can return to their homes. Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) intercepted a surface-to-surface missile in the Red Sea are, launched by the Houthis.

IDF eliminates dozens of terrorists across Gaza, locate military and scuba gear during raid in Khan Yunis

Hamas top leadership division holds up ceasefire, hostage deal - report

AP / Khalil Hamra 2019 ©
Yahya Sinwar, right, the Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip, sits with the Hamas political chairman, Ismail Haniyeh.AP / Khalil Hamra 2019 ©

UK, U.S. carried out overnight strikes in Yemen - report

Israeli security forces carry out arrest raid across the West Bank - Arab reports

