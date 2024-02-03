IDF locate military and scuba gear during raid in Khan Yunis, eliminate dozens of terrorists| LIVE UPDATES
Amid continuous attacks from Lebanese territory, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned Hezbollah the fight won't stop until residents can return home
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned Hezbollah even if there's a ceasefire in Gaza, the fighting on the Lebanese border won't stop until the northern residents can return to their homes. Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) intercepted a surface-to-surface missile in the Red Sea are, launched by the Houthis.
To catch up on the full events of the war from Friday, CLICK HERE
Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war
IDF eliminates dozens of terrorists across Gaza, locate military and scuba gear during raid in Khan Yunis
Hamas top leadership division holds up ceasefire, hostage deal - report
To read more, CLICK HERE.
UK, U.S. carried out overnight strikes in Yemen - report
Israeli security forces carry out arrest raid across the West Bank - Arab reports