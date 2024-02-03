Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned Hezbollah even if there's a ceasefire in Gaza, the fighting on the Lebanese border won't stop until the northern residents can return to their homes. Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) intercepted a surface-to-surface missile in the Red Sea are, launched by the Houthis.

