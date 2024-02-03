Western, Arab reports give mixed message on Hamas willingness for ceasefire/hostage deal

As negotiations inched closer for the return of hostages abducted from Israel in exchange for a cessation of fighting in Gaza, along with other concessions, Western and Arab media have put out mixed messages from Hamas.

A proposal recently formulated in Paris was reportedly accepted by Israel, and "sources in the know" told al-Sharq al-Awast that Hamas was inclined to accept it, but want to make amendments to it.

According to sources speaking to the pro-Saudi al-Sharq al-Awast, Hamas will accept guarantees from the mediators, while adhering to the "required prices" to complete the deal.

Some of the prices mentioned were selecting the Palestinian terrorists who will be released from Israeli prisons, the scope of aid that will be brought into Gaza, as well as freedom of movement which would include residents returning to their homes anywhere in the Strip.

AP / Khalil Hamra 2019 ©

On the other hand, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday night that there the reason for a holdup on the Paris proposal was an internal dispute within Hamas leadership abroad and in Gaza.

Yahya Sinwar, in Gaza, was reportedly willing to accept a temporary ceasefire, the release of Palestinian prisoners, and an increased flow of aid into the embattled enclave, in exchange for the return of hostages abducted on October 7 during the Hamas-led attack in southern Israel.

The terror groups political chairman, Ismail Haniyeh, wanted more concessions, such as the release of 3,000 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for just 36 civilian hostages, as well as agreeing on plans for a permanent ceasefire and rebuilding of Gaza.