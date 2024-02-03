"Be careful, this newspaper contains the truth," says leaflets dropped over Gaza

The Israeli Air Force dropped hundreds of leaflets over central Gaza on Saturday, presenting what it labeled as a "newspaper" titled "The Reality."

The leaflet carries a stern warning, stating, "Be careful, this newspaper contains the truth," aiming to convey a different perspective to Gaza residents.

The publication delivers a series of messages to Gazans, asserting claims such as "Hamas is killing your children" and "They are beating you and starving you." It encourages residents to "wake up" to the reality of their situation, prompting controversy in the already tense region.

The contents of the leaflet include articles covering European Union sanctions against Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, updates on increased humanitarian aid, and refutations of claims made by Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for Hamas's military wing.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1753777070801293799 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

On the first page, striking images are displayed, featuring a photo of a child named Ahmad Barakeh, allegedly killed by Hamas, accompanied by the headline "They are killing your children." Another photo captures a destroyed al-Rashid street, claiming, "They are destroying everything which is good."

The leaflet accuses Hamas members of seizing humanitarian aid with the caption, "They beat you and starve you." It further states, "They have violated your dignity and left your families humiliated in the streets, while their leaders hide and are protected in tunnels. They burned the people's money for tunnels and weapons."

27a copyright law Israel

The back of the newspaper carries a message that reads, "Are you still silent? This is all just a drop in the ocean, wake up, people!! Your future is in your hands." Accompanying this is a cartoon showing Palestinian citizens demonstrating with white flags for an end to the war, while Hamas is depicted in a hospital bed in a tunnel. A doctor warns Hamas, "Your time is running out."

Read more stories like this>>

•Israeli special mobility unit evacuates hundreds from Gaza frontlines>>

•UAE allocates $5 million in support of UNRWA in Gaza>>

•Hamas top leadership division holds up ceasefire, hostage deal - report>>