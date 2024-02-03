Hamas delegation postpones Cairo visit amid ongoing consultations on potential hostage deal

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has postponed the anticipated visit of the delegation to Cairo. Sources suggest that the delay is to facilitate additional consultations with various Palestinian factions.

The move comes after last week's Paris summit, where a potential framework for a hostage agreement was discussed.

Several Arab media outlets indicate that Hamas is inclined to accept the proposed agreement's framework. Although it doesn't necessitate a complete cessation of the conflict in Gaza, the organization seeks modifications and corrections. Hamas is reportedly pushing for four phases instead of three, extended ceasefire periods, and internal control over governance in the strip post-conflict.

According to well-informed sources cited by the pro-Saudi newspaper Al-Sharq Al-Awsat, Hamas is content with the guarantees provided by the mediators but remains firm on specific demands. These demands include the selection of names for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, determining the extent of aid entering Gaza, and ensuring freedom of movement, including the return of Gaza residents to their homes.