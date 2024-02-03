Caught on video: Hamas blocking humanitarian aid in Gaza conflict

Video footage has emerged from Gaza revealing allegations that Hamas, the militant group governing the region, is preventing civilians from receiving crucial humanitarian aid.

The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) Arabic spokesperson, Colonel Avichai Adraee, released images that depict Hamas members using violence against civilians, hindering the distribution of aid and restricting their movement to areas deemed "safer."

The videos, filmed recently in Khan Younes, spotlight armed individuals identified as Hamas terrorists interfering with the distribution of humanitarian aid at Al-Amal hospital. Instances of physical violence and firing into the air to intimidate civilians seeking assistance have been reported. Additionally, there are allegations that Hamas is blocking the passage of people attempting to move to areas considered less volatile.

Colonel Adraee emphasized that these images present only a fraction of the evidence showcasing what he describes as "corruption and cruelty" prevalent under Hamas rule. To further underscore public discontent, General Rassan Alian, coordinator of government activities in the territories, released a video depicting Gaza residents in a humanitarian corridor in Khan Younes expressing their opposition to Hamas, chanting "The people want to overthrow Hamas."

MOHAMMED ABED / AFP

In response to the reported hindrance of aid delivery and the safety of civilians, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has established a humanitarian corridor to facilitate the safe movement of civilians out of combat zones.

General Alian noted a surge in public criticism against Hamas in recent days, as Gaza residents prioritize their well-being and the safety of their children over the military strengthening of Hamas and the associated terrorist acts that jeopardize their future.

The Israeli military has also reported Hamas's systematic use of civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, for military activities. .