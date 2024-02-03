Netanyahu considers two-state solution amidst ongoing Israel-Hamas hostilities, says David Cameron

In the midst of the Israel-Hamas hostilities, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron revealed on Friday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has "not ruled out a two-state solution overall."

The statement comes as several nations, including the United States, seized the opportunity presented by the conflict to revisit the idea of a two-state solution as a means to address the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Cameron, who recently visited Israel to discuss a potential deal for the release of hostages held by Hamas, emphasized the importance of moving towards discussions about the possibilities of a Palestinian state rather than focusing solely on its limitations. During his meetings with Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Israel Katz, Cameron stressed the need for achieving a lasting ceasefire.

"I told him to start talking about what a Palestinian state could be rather than what it can't be. That's what we should be working towards," Cameron conveyed during an interview with Lebanese television channel LBCI. Netanyahu's recent rejection of calls for a Palestinian state, despite growing international pressure, has raised eyebrows globally, particularly as the conflict unfolds.

While Netanyahu's office asserted the necessity for Israel to "retain security control over Gaza" even after addressing the "destruction of Hamas," the prime minister explicitly rejected Palestinian sovereignty over the West Bank. He emphasized the need for Israel to maintain "security control over all territory west of the Jordan River."

In response, Cameron revealed that part of British policy would involve seeking recognition of a Palestinian state, including at the United Nations, as a strategic move to exert pressure on Israel to accept a two-state solution. "It cannot be done at the beginning of the process. The process must be started. But it must not be at the end of the process," Cameron emphasized during the LBCI interview.

Last month, Cameron underscored the importance of offering Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip a "credible path to a Palestinian state and a new future," stating that this prospect must be irreversible.