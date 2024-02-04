IDF announces death of Shimon Asulin, raising toll of Gaza ground operation to 225
The 24 year old reserve sergeant was a fighter in the 924 Engineering Battalion, Harel Brigade, and was killed in action in the southern Gaza Strip
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Sunday the name of a fallen soldier, raising the death toll of the Gaza ground operation to 225.
Sergeant first class (res.) Shimon Yehoshua Asulin, 24 years old, from Beit Shemesh, was a fighter in the 924 Engineering Battalion, 10th 'Harel' Brigade, and was killed in action in the southern Gaza Strip.
