IDF announces death of Shimon Asulin, raising toll of Gaza ground operation to 225

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Sunday the name of a fallen soldier, raising the death toll of the Gaza ground operation to 225.

Sergeant first class (res.) Shimon Yehoshua Asulin, 24 years old, from Beit Shemesh, was a fighter in the 924 Engineering Battalion, 10th 'Harel' Brigade, and was killed in action in the southern Gaza Strip.

