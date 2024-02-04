IDF announces death of Shimon Asulin, raising toll of Gaza ground operation to 225

The 24 year old reserve sergeant was a fighter in the 924 Engineering Battalion, Harel ​​Brigade, and was killed in action in the southern Gaza Strip

i24NEWS
1 min read
Sergeant first class (res.) Shimon Yehoshua Asulin
Sergeant first class (res.) Shimon Yehoshua AsulinIDF Spokesperson