Alongside diplomatic pushes, attacks continue in Middle East region | LIVE UPDATES
IDF ground operation continues in the Gaza Strip, with the latest fallen soldier killed in the south announced over the weekend
A ceasefire and hostage return proposal from a Paris summit was reportedly accepted by the Israelis and awaiting deliberations by Hamas. Meanwhile the Israeli military (IDF) began a new initiative to print and spread their own newspaper in Gaza, opening with "Be careful, this newspaper contains the truth" and ending with "Wake up, the future is in your hands."
Iranian foreign minister says U.S. strikes 'made it difficult to reach political solution'
Houthis vow 'we will respond to escalation with escalation' after U.S. strikes
CENTCOM preemptively destroys anti-ship missile prepared for launch in Yemen
"U.S. forces identified the cruise missile in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined it presented an imminent threat to U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region" the U.S. Central Command explained on X.
UK, U.S. strike 36 Houthi targets in Yemen following continued attacks
IDF announces death of Shimon Asulin, raising toll of Gaza ground op to 225
