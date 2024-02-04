A ceasefire and hostage return proposal from a Paris summit was reportedly accepted by the Israelis and awaiting deliberations by Hamas. Meanwhile the Israeli military (IDF) began a new initiative to print and spread their own newspaper in Gaza, opening with "Be careful, this newspaper contains the truth" and ending with "Wake up, the future is in your hands."

