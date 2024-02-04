IDF warns Hezbollah as strikes reach over 3,000 sites in Lebanon and Syria

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued a strong warning to Hezbollah, stating, "We do not choose war as our first priority, but we are certainly prepared," as more than 3,000 sites in Lebanon and Syria have been targeted since the Hamas attack on October 7.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, IDF spokesperson, detailed the strikes, emphasizing the goal to "reshape the security reality" to allow the return of 80,000 displaced Israelis.

Troop divisions have been deployed to the northern border as a defensive measure, with Hagari cautioning that Israel is prepared to retaliate if provoked. He stressed, "We will be ready to attack immediately."

Hagari showcased rare footage during a press conference, revealing an airstrike on a Hezbollah cell in southern Syria. He affirmed Israel's commitment to act "wherever Hezbollah is present, we will continue to act wherever it is required in the Middle East."

Israel Defense Forces

The ongoing border strikes, initiated by Hezbollah-led forces, have led to civilian casualties on the Israeli side, along with IDF personnel fatalities. Despite the current focus on Gaza, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant emphasized that any pause in the Israel-Hamas war would not apply to Hezbollah.

He reiterated Israel's determination to restore calm and security to northern residents through diplomatic or military means, stating, "Until we reach a situation in which it’s possible to restore security for residents of the north, we will not stop."

Ayal Margolin/Flash90

Top Israeli officials have consistently signaled the possibility of war in Lebanon after addressing the Gaza situation, aiming to implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and push Hezbollah away from the border.

As tensions persist, the U.S., through envoy Amos Hochstein, is seeking to broker a diplomatic agreement between Israel and Hezbollah.

However, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin remarked that a full-scale war between Israel and Hezbollah seemed unlikely.