Former Mossad chief urges Israel to end public criticism of Qatar

In a recent interview with Army Radio, former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen expressed his views on the ongoing hostage situation in Gaza, calling for a one-time deal to secure the release of all remaining hostages.

Cohen, a confidante of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, emphasized the need to expedite the negotiation process and reduce the "inhumane time" hostages are spending in Gaza.

Cohen suggested that Israel should be prepared to pay a high price for the deal, stating, "We will have to pay anyway, so let's pay it today from the start for everyone."

Of note, Cohen criticized the public criticism of Qatar, the mediator in the hostage negotiations. He argued that Qatar is currently the most capable country to facilitate a deal and that public quarreling with Qatar is counterproductive.

Cohen stated, "Any criticism of Qatar at this point in time needs to be stopped."

This perspective contrasts with recent statements from Prime Minister Netanyahu, who described Qatar as having "enormous leverage" over Hamas.

Netanyahu insisted on Qatar's active role in pressing Hamas for the release of hostages during talks.