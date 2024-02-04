IDF makes significant inroads into Hamas stronghold in Khan Yunis

Israel Defense Forces' elite Paratroopers Brigade made significant inroads into the al-Amal neighborhood of Khan Younis, a known Hamas stronghold, killing numerous jihadists in the process.

As the brigade advanced in the area, the soldiers faced off with several terrorist squads attempting to open fire and detonate explosive devices; multiple jihadists were taken out by sniper fire, in close-quarters combat, by mortar shelling and airstrikes.