IDF makes significant inroads into Hamas stronghold in Khan Yunis

The Al-Amal neighborhood of Khan Yunis is one of the terrorist group's strongholds, where IDF faced off against numerous armed squads

IDF troops in Khan Yunis, January 24.
IDF troops in Khan Yunis, January 24.IDF Spokesperson

Israel Defense Forces' elite Paratroopers Brigade made significant inroads into the al-Amal neighborhood of Khan Younis, a known Hamas stronghold, killing numerous jihadists in the process.

As the brigade advanced in the area, the soldiers faced off with several terrorist squads attempting to open fire and detonate explosive devices; multiple jihadists were taken out by sniper fire, in close-quarters combat, by mortar shelling and airstrikes.

