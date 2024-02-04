Gallant: IDF planes pointed north, our special powers not yet unleashed

Each attack in Gaza brings Israel closer to dismantling Hamas and rescuing the hostages, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Sunday, speaking to soldiers in the Tel Nof air base.

"Each attack in Lebanon advances us in changing the security situation on the northern border."

"We still haven't used all our special capabilities," he added, warning Hezbollah. "The noses of our planes are pointed north."

Gallant's statement comes shortly after the IDF released footage of its elite paratroopers unit making significant inroads into a Hamas stronghold in Khan Yunis.