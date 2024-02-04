Gallant: All options on the table to restore security to north

Speaking with the special U.S. envoy to the region Amos Hochstein, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant asserted on Sunday that Israel's commitment to the security of its citizens trumps all obligations. "We are ready to resolve the crisis politically, but are prepared for any other possibility," Gallant said, referring to to the pressing need to restore security on Israel's northern border, where hundreds of thousands were forced to flee their homes due to persistent rocket fire from the Lebanon-based jihadists of Hezbollah.

Hochstein was dispatched to the region by U.S. President Joe Biden in order to deescalate the hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah through shuttle diplomacy. between Israel and Lebanon, in an effort to prevent an escalation of the conflict.

At the meeting, which took place at the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, the two discussed the need to resolve the hostile stalemate on the northern border, and the ways to return the residents of the north to their homes only after the security situation in the region has changed.