The United States on Sunday carried out strikes against four anti-ship cruise missiles and one land attack cruise missile in the Houthi group-controlled area in Yemen, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) stated.

"U.S. forces identified the missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an imminent threat to U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region," read the CENTCOM statement.

