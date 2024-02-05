Joint IDF operations conduct targeted raids on Hamas targets across Gaza | LIVE UPDATES
Attacks follow a wave of air raids by the U.S. and the UK in the third round of joint military action against Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen
The United States on Sunday carried out strikes against four anti-ship cruise missiles and one land attack cruise missile in the Houthi group-controlled area in Yemen, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) stated.
"U.S. forces identified the missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an imminent threat to U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region," read the CENTCOM statement.
To catch up on the full events of the war from Saturday, CLICK HERE
Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war
U.S. Secretary of State en route to Middle East for fifth visit to the region since start of war
Secretary of State is reportedly set to arrive in Saudi Arabia in the coming hours, making the stop ahead of his planned visit to Israel.
Two rockets launched from Lebanon toward Nahariya in northern Israel fall in open area, no alert sirens sounded in the city - report
IDF continues targeted raids on Hamas targets across Gaza
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday reported clashes with terrorists in central Gaza Strip. A five-man terrorist cell operating near IDF troops is said to have been identified and eliminated in a joint operation of the ground forces, the brigade's fire control center, aircraft, naval vessels, and tanks.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
According to the IDF statement, the 401st and the Nahal brigades in northern and central Strip reportedly killed dozens of terrorists within the past 24 hours.
In Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, Israeli military conducted "targeted raids on terrorist targets" locating weapons including AK-47 rifles, sniper rifles, grenades, and ammunition. During the raid, the troops are said to have also killed 10 terrorists using close-range fire and aerial support.
Additionally, Israeli Air Force strike "a terrorist carrying explosive devices near the IDF troops."
Suspect shouts 'Allah Akbar' in Beer Sheba in southern Israel, police say intended suicide
Rocket alert sirens sound in Kibbutz Yad Mordechai, near Gaza border
White House denies that Biden called Netanyahu a 'bad f**king guy' - report
Egypt threatens to suspend peace deal if there is an influx of Palestinian refugees into Sinai - report
Rocket alert sirens sound in northern Israel
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .