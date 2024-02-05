Israel anxiously awaits Hamas response on ceasefire, hostage deal

After Hamas didn’t turn in an answer at an expected time, Israel now anxiously awaits a response amid reports that the terror group seeks the release of Palestinian prisoners convicted on terrorism charges and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, among a long list of unlikely concessions.

Over the weekend, senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan demanded a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as the capital, a complete end to Israeli “aggression,” lifting a “blockade,” the reconstruction of Gaza and the withdrawal of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops from the enclave, as well as release of prisoners in exchange for returning hostages abducted on October 7.

(AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)

Contrary to Hamdan saying there was “no deal yet,” and all the details were “not available,” a Hamas source told the Israeli Channel 12 that there was no answer over the weekend but an answer will be given with an emphasis on the IDF withdrawal and solid guarantees that the war will end.

Hamas itself broke a permanent ceasefire with Israel, after previously avoiding a conflict during a short operation between the IDF and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), most likely due to a long-cooked secret plan to carry out an infiltration and massacre as it did on October 7 during which over a thousand Israelis were killed, mostly civilians, and over 200 abducted back to Gaza.

Now the proscribed terrorist organization wanted an exchange of Palestinian prisoners for hostages remaining in Gaza, both those dead or alive, as well as a respite from the war which erupted after the October 7 attack. In a previous deal, women and children were returned at a rate of one for three. Hamas reportedly wants much more this time, as well as being able to select who gets released from prison.

Such a wide-reaching deal, however, was called “reckless” by Israeli ministers who have been adamant that negotiations should go through the larger State Security Cabinet and not just the smaller war cabinet. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in response, stated that there are “red lines” and promised the war would not end until all the war goals were reached, namely the return of all hostages and dismantling of Hamas.