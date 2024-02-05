Egypt warns Israel their 1979 peace treaty at stake over border conflict - report

With a large majority of Gaza’s population evacuated to humanitarian aid camps in the Rafah area, near Egypt’s border, Cairo upped its rhetoric to the Israeli government in fear of a mass influx of refugees into its territory, Egyptian officials told Israel Hayom.

According to the report, Cairo conveyed a harsh message that “if even one Palestinian refugee crosses over – the peace agreement will be nullified."

Another source told Israel Hayom the message to Israel was slightly more moderate, "Even if one Egyptian refugee crosses over – the peace agreement will be suspended,” referring to dual nationals that had been a focal point of efforts to allow Gazans to flee the embattled enclave.

The United States mediated a peace treaty between Egypt and Israel in 1979, the first between the Jewish state and any of its Arab neighbors in the Middle East, as part of which the Sinai peninsula was returned to Egyptian control after being captured in a previous war.

Egypt now strongly opposed any Israeli military activity in the Philadelphi Corridor buffer zone, nor in the Rafah area due to its proximity to the border, in fear that Palestinian refugees would flee the fighting toward Egyptian territory.

According to one of the sources speaking to Israel Hayom, no country would agree that such a large number of Palestinian refugees would enter their territory, adding it would become "a permanent Egyptian problem.”

In the Israel Hayom report, the sources explained the harsh message of suspending or nullifying the peace agreement as Egypt conveying its mix of “anger and concern,” particularly in light of statements and position papers by Israeli officials that suggested voluntary relocation of Palestinians from Gaza.

The Israeli Army radio reported on Thursday that negotiations between Israel and Egypt were closer to an agreement on the issues relating to the border and buffer zone area, as well as the tensions over operations in Rafah.