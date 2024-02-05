In an effort to ensure the successful delivery of medicines to hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, French officials are actively working alongside Qatar and regional partners to obtain concrete proof of the medicine reaching its intended recipients.

Speaking under the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, a top French official revealed to the Associated Press the ongoing collaboration with Qatar and other regional entities "to gather all elements of proof and ascertain whether the medicines have been received" by the hostages.

The shipment, destined for the hostages, arrived in Gaza on January 18 as part of a landmark agreement brokered by France and Qatar.

This marked the first accord between Israel and Hamas since the conclusion of a weeklong ceasefire in November.

At the time of the deal, France outlined its commitment to providing a three-month supply of medication for 45 hostages grappling with chronic illnesses, along with additional medicines and vitamins.

The verification process seeks to confirm the fulfillment of the crucial humanitarian initiative.