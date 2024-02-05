Israeli associations open to help rehabilitate the country, soldiers, and citizens

Just four months after the start of the war in Israel, a center for soldiers suffering from symptoms of post-traumatic stress will open its doors on Wednesday February 7 in Tel Aviv.

On the initiative of Zuriel Friedman, a disabled soldier, the establishment aims to offer "a second home" to soldiers.

The center features a small special feature: no psychologist session is on the program, only activities focused on well-being, sport and progressive reintegration into society, thanks to a team of volunteers entirely dedicated to the psychological support of fighters.

IDF Spokesperson

Zuriel Friedman, a soldier himself suffering from post-traumatic stress, aimed to set up a "trauma recovery place", which provides support to soldiers while standing out from the large number of centers which already welcome " the wounded of the soul."

Hundreds of soldiers are expected to have access to this home, created thanks to donations and cooperation from Homebase Investment.

"We wanted to offer a different concept. The center includes a gym, yoga, pilates, workshops, but also help with finding a job or calling on lawyers. According to Zuriel's experience, what helped him was not the psychological help he received after the fighting, but everything that was around him, and it is this idea that we wanted to put forward here," Alon Tirer, head of the center and CEO of the Israel Emergency Aid Organization, told i24NEWS.

Alon Tirer

"Soldiers do not only suffer from post-trauma, they need to find their bearings in society, after having fought for months. They go from heroes on the battlefield, to citizens who cannot win their lives or to sleep properly, they are destabilized, and that's where we intervene, in order to get them back on their feet emotionally," he explained.

Soldiers can come to the center whenever they want, without even making an appointment; they sometimes have difficulty taking the first step and recognizing their discomfort. Teams will be available to supervise them and they will be able to freely participate in activities, or sit down to work, discuss, engage, or meet people.

IDF Spokesperson

"These soldiers are not unfortunates, they have simply lived through the harshest experiences imaginable, and they need to regain the inner peace and dynamism they have lost. The stories they tell are scary, some of them even have suicidal thoughts,” says Alon.

The association hopes to be able to open more centers in the near future.

Unprecedented assistance to society

At the same time, Alon Tirer joined forces with the “Israel Support Bridge Association” organization, led by Ben Mammon and Erez Ginat. The association provides civil, medical and logistical assistance for the future national rehabilitation and resilience of the State of Israel in the short and long term.

The organization operates through two non-profit organizations in Israel and the United States and notably serves as a bridge between donors and recipients. The association received equipment worth more than $75 million and more than one million shekels were raised through donations.

Israel Support Bridge Association

More than 30 containers of equipment have already arrived in Israel and more than 20 containers are currently on their way to the Jewish state.

The apolitical association is made up of people who did not know each other before the war and who now form a real “family.” “We are receiving help from customs and the government, who are very supportive,” said Ben Mammon, CEO of the association.

"In Petah Tikva, we created a 3,000 square meter logistics center to store the equipment we receive and then redistribute it. At the start of the war, there was a strong turnout for donations and this created a sort of chaos, we had to organize and sort all the aid that was sent, within one place,” says Erez.

IDF Spokesperson

“We know that the rehabilitation of the state after October 7 will take 5-10 years, and we are prepared for any emergency situation, in order to provide assistance to anyone who turns to us.”

The platform has already helped around a hundred regional councils and authorities distribute equipment and hopes to develop other logistics centers across the country.

Caroline Haïat is a journalist for the French i24NEWS site